Schools taking precautions to keep students safe

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The local Novel Coronavirus case involving a pharmacist from Saratoga County who works in the Queensbury CVS has prompted several voluntary quarantines.

The Warren County Administrator and Governor Cuomo both urging New Yorkers not to panic as the virus continues to spread.

The Glens Falls School District recently posted a notice to their website informing the community of a deep cleansing conducted over the weekend to keep the community safe from any possible contaminants.

District employees disinfected the school buildings and buses and reached out to health officials to get guidance on safety protocols. A couple people connected with the middle and high school have been placed under a quarantine in connection with COVD-19.

It’s important to note the district is saying none of those individuals placed in quarantine exhibited symptoms of the virus and the school is open as normal on March 9.

The district urges anyone who is sick to stay home and rest.

There are only two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Saratoga County.

This is the full update the Superintendent Paul Jenkins released on March 8:

“Here are some important details that I would like to share with you at this time.

1. To date, no Glens Falls student, parent/guardian, or employee has been diagnosed with, or is exhibiting any symptoms of, the virus.

2. The District has consulted with local officials and has received guidance on appropriate protocols to best protect the safety and health of our students, parents, employees, and community members.

3. The District has taken several precautionary steps to disinfect the school building and buses today in anticipation of students returning to school on Monday.

4. School will be open and run on time tomorrow, Monday, March 9th.

5. If a need to communicate further information arises, the District will do so in an open and expeditious manner.

In closing, I thank you for your cooperation in helping us to educate your children on appropriate and thorough hand washing as well as some “best practices” for staying healthy and safe. Below are some precautionary tips:

•Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

•If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

•Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

•Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

•Stay home when you are sick.

•Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

•Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.”