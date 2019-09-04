Schools taking away student’s phones & parents are partly to blame

(NEWS10) — Students who use their cell phones or other digital devices while in class can suffer from lower grades and ruin the group learning experience for students who don’t use their cell phones in class, according to a study by Rutgers University–New Brunswick.

Schools across the United States are trying to find new ways to avoid these distractions without facing backlash from students.

In Berkley, Michigan administrators at Anderson Middle School tried taking smartphones away from students at lunchtime on Fridays to see what would happen.

“We found student interaction increased significantly and kids seemed to be much less anxious without their phones and all the notifications,” Anderson principal Michael Ross said of the cellphone ban tryout last school year.

More districts are going “phone-free” this school year, requiring students to lock up or turn off their cellphones during the school day to remove the electronic distraction, refocus attention on instruction and encourage social interaction.

Educators says students are constantly checking devices during the school day and anxiety is on the rise due to a “fear of missing out” on what is being posted online.

According to an article by the Wall Street Journal, students tell writer Julie Jargon, that some of the distraction stems from their parents because they feel obligated to reply to their parents quickly, even if the text isn’t urgent.