Schools around the Capital Region honor veterans

(NEWS10) — Many schools around the Capital Region celebrated Veterans Day a few days early this week, holding special ceremonies and assemblies honoring veteran friends and family members who have served or are serving in the armed forces.

In Gloversville, students paraded through the hallways of Kingsborough Elementary School and Park Terrace Elementary School, holding hands with their veteran family members. Other students and staff lined the hallways and cheered the veterans on, waving flags and thanking the servicemembers.

At Genet Elementary in East Greenbush, students and staff gathered for a special assembly, dressed in red, white, and blue and sang patriotic songs together as a school.

At Brown School in Schenectady, local veterans were invited to the school where the students put on a concert for them— singing patriotic songs and sharing what they learned about Veterans Day with audience. Each branch of the military was honored.