School and road closures follow severe weather

(NEWS10) – The town of Rotterdam has closed three roads due to telephone poles and wires that were downed during Wednesday’s storm. Mohonasen School has also announced it is closed due to power and internet outages.

The closed roads in Rotterday are:

  • Highbridge Road from Sherwood Road to Community Road
  • Princetown Road from Putnam Road to Burdeck Street
  • Burdeck Street from Mariaville Road to Princetown Road

Rotterdam Police say the roads will be closed for several hours.

Bethlehem CSD, East Greenbush CSD, Niskayuna School District, Gabriel Abbott Memorial School, Ravena-Coeymans Selkirk CSD and Watervilet CSD have all announced closures on Thursday.

Saugerties Central School District is also going remote on Thursday and Friday due to a water main break.

