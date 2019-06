GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The School Road Bridge will be closed for construction beginning Monday, July 1, 2019. A detour will need to be utilized to get to the Guilderland High School and the District Offices as well as the Transportation and Maintenance Departments.

Access to School Road will be available from Depot Road which is located approximately six-tenths of a mile west of the traffic light on Route 146. The bridge is expected to be open to traffic again on September 3, 2019.