‘School Picture Day’: Girl shaves head for breast cancer awareness

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This year, Molly Ring decided to shave her head for School Picture Day to raise awareness for breast cancer.

This is Molly Ring’s school photo from last year.

Breast cancer is a disease her and her family know very well. Molly’s mom, Meghan Ring, was diagnosed with breast cancer in January 2015.

Like mother, like daughter. Meghan Ring (left) and Molly Ring (right).

Many of Meghan’s relatives have been diagnosed with the disease, including her mom who lost the battle. Her Aunt Joan, is in her 80’s and a survivor of breast cancer.

“When I was diagnosed Molly was in first and Eloise in fifth (grade). I wasn’t sure if I’d be here for Molly’s fifth grade graduation but here we are,” says Meghan Ring.

Aunt Joan is Meghan’s role model. While Meghan is currently in remission, she knows the battle is a lifelong journey.

Meanwhile, Molly Ring says she loves her new haircut and plans to keep it for a while.

News10’s Cassie Hudson with Molly Ring.