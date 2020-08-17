School nurses plan for reopening

CAPITAL REGION (NEWS10) — When school nurses return to their buildings this fall, they won’t just be handling tummy aches and scraped knees. Nurses like Sandra Kipp who works at Abram Lansing Elementary in Cohoes are also facing a pandemic.

“I am not afraid to go back and I don’t think my colleagues are afraid to go back either. I think that with all the protocols in place and the social distancing and the masks,

we will be in a good place,” said Sandra.

In New York, Governor Cuomo has allowed school to reopen this fall with in-person instruction. But it would be based on infection rates- with a threshold of 5 percent of positive cases or lower within a 14 day period.

Districts have moved desks and adjusted work spaces so that students and staff can adhere to social distancing while also wearing masks or shields.

Schools are also asking parents to take their children’s temperatures daily prior to thier arrival at school.

“Some parents are better than others. I hope that all of the parents will take Covid seriously and that they will communicate effectively so that we can keep everyone in the building safe,” says Sandra who added that her office at school will also look much different this year.

“Two separate rooms. One for the daily students who come in for medications and insulin and whatnot. And then we are giong to have another room. Moreso an isolation room for students who come down with the symptoms of COVID19. We have to wear our proper PPE. I think that will be hard for the students who are attached to you. Not being able to hug you or being able to see your face when they talk to you.”

Outside of her job as a school nurse Sandra works per diem at Samaritan Hospital.

She is also 4 months pregnant, so the whole situation is taking on many different concerns.

But with all that on her mind, she says she is remaining positive about going back to school.

