School donates over 200 reusable bags to non-profits ahead of plastic bag ban

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Independent School has donated over 200 reusable grocery bags to local non-profit organizations ahead of the new plastic bag law that begins March 1.

Some of the organizations include Wellspring, Franklin Community Center, Shelters of Saratoga, and Captain Youth and Family Services.

In addition, the Saratoga Independent School provided each school family with a reusable grocery bag with plans to sell the rest as a fundraiser at their upcoming Kite and Flight event on May 16.

“Our Saratoga Independent School community is always looking for ways to help the community at large. We are happy to be able to help our neighbors by donating bags for their use. Saratoga Independent School is also excited to be able to participate in Leap of Kindness Day 2020, and donating the bags is just one more way we can help our community,” said Head of School, Lisa Brown.

