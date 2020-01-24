School districts to meet with state legislators about state aid

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Multiple school districts will meet with state legislators on Thursday at Columbia High School in East Greenbush to discuss a decline in state aid.

Ten school districts will be attending the event to discuss the long-term effects of decreased Foundation Aid, one of two major sources of school funding besides property taxes the East Greenbush Central School District (CSD) said.

All 10 school districts participating have received the minimum in Foundation aid over the past 2-3 years. The East Greenbush CSD said because school districts are being limited in how much they can raise local taxes, it will force them to cut staff, elective classes and extracurricular programs.

There will be a presentation on school finance, the increase in student needs and potential solutions for state lawmakers. Approximately 6 legislators will also take questions from the audience.

“This is an opportunity for our students, parents, teachers and staff to learn more about this concerning trend in state aid and have a productive conversation with our representatives,” East Greenbush CSD Superintendent, Jeff Simons said. “We hope this is the start of an important dialogue that can improve our state aid and bring some relief to our local taxpayers,” he said.

“Decreases in state aid have a direct impact on the opportunities available to students, which in turn have a direct impact on kids’ educational and learning experiences,” said Columbia High School senior Grace Davis.

Forum on Sustainability of Schools

A conversation with New York State legislators concerning state aid funding and the sustainability of local school districts. Columbia High School Auditorium, 962 Luther Rd., East Greenbush, N.Y. 12061. Thursday, Jan. 30 from 7-8 p.m.

Participating schools

Averill Park

Burnt Hills

East Greenbush

Guilderland

New Lebanon

Schodack

Scotia-Glenville

South Colonie

Taconic Hills

Voorheesville

