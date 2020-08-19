School districts host virtual learning tutorials for parents

CAPITAL REGION, NY (NEWS10) — Students and teachers aren’t the only ones preparing for hybrid learning, full time at-home virtual learning, or if schools have to shut down.

Parents have now become the students as well.

Last school year many moms and dads felt like the family IT director when schools moved to remote learning.

In New York, Governor Cuomo wanted to make sure that this fall parents will be even better prepared to assist their children should districts return once again to remote learning.

He has directed districts to provide tutorials to parents on the tools their children will be using should that happen

In Guilderland, the district has been hosting online tutorials called “Parent University” where parents learn different platforms that students would use on an everyday basis, including during a typical year.

“There will certainly be growing pains.”

South Colonie Central School District Superintendent Dr. David Perry, Ph.D. says even-though parents learned a lot last spring, any extra knowledge will be helpful. Especially for parents who are involved in hybrid learning or those who are choosing full time at-home remote learning.

“And better knowledge of the platforms will help their students engage in learning. We know it’s a partnership. So that partnership only improves when the comfort level for both the school environment and home environment are cohesive.” said Perry.

But, in other districts where they are grappling with the work of reopening, parent tutorials must take a backseat, at least until school starts.

“Our biggest focus right now is making sure we can get kids into the building safely and have the other kids at home learning synchronistically,” said Dominick Pitaniello, Princpal at Rensselaer Jr./Sr High School.

Many districts have moved their in-person start date to the week of Sept 14th, with the week before scheduled for online teacher and student introductions plus some online learning.

In the end, the biggest challenge may be in accepting the unknown and what the next “New Normal” will be.

