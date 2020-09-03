School district reopening plans broken down by county

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Schools around the Capital District have varying reopening plans. With so many different plans, NEWS10 put together a list of school districts by county with an overview of each plan along with the first day of classes.

Albany County

Albany City School District

Plan type: Hybrid

Plan summary: Pre-K through 5th grade will attend daily, grades 6-8 will be in school two days a week supplemented by virtual instruction. High schoolers will be in school at least once a week supplemented by virtual instruction.

Albany City Schools reopening plan

1st day of school: Virtual orientation will be held September 9-11, virtual learning begins September 14-17, September 21-25 in-person attendance will be phased in.

Berne-Knox Westerlo Central School District

Plan type: Hybrid

Plan summary: Pre-K through 6th grade will attend daily 8:15 a.m.-1:15 p.m. Secondary grades 7-12 will be using both in-person and virtual instruction.

1st day of school: September 11

Bethlehem Central School District

Plan type: Hybrid

Plan summary: Parents will be able to choose either in-person or remote learning for students. Pre-K through 6th grade will attend school daily. Students in grades 7-12 will alternate between in-person/remote learning.

1st day of school: Phased re-opening beginning September 14.

Cohoes City School District

Plan type: Hybrid

Plan summary: Pre-K through 5th grade will attend daily while students in 6-12th grade will alternate between in-person/remote learning. Parents will be able to choose remote learning for all students.

1st day of school: September 9

Green Island Union Free School District

Plan type: Hybrid

Plan summary: Pre-K through 6th grade will attend in-person daily. Students in grades 7-12 will alternate between two days in-person and two days remote learning weekly.

Green Island reopening plan

1st day of school: September 14

Guilderland Central School District

Plan type: Hybrid

Plan summary: Parents had the option of choosing virtual learning. Kindergarten through grade 6 will attend in-person daily. Students in grades 7-12 will alternate between in-person and remote learning.

1st day of school: September 14

Menands Union Free School District

Plan type: Hybrid

Plan summary: Students in grades K-8 will attend in-person daily unless they were signed up for remote learning.

1st day of school: September 14

North Colonie School District

Plan type: Hybrid

Plan summary: Students in grades K-6 will attend in-person daily. Students in grades 7-12 will have a blended model of in-person and remote learning.

1st day of school: September 14

Ravena Coeymans Selkirk Central School District

Plan type: Hybrid

Plan summary:

1st day of school: September 14

South Colonie Central School District

Plan type: Hybrid

Plan summary: Students in grades Pre-K through 6th grade will attend in-person daily. Grades 7-12 will have a blended in-person and remote learning education model.

1st day of school: September 14

Voorheesville Central School District

Plan type: Hybrid

Plan summary: Elementary students in kindergarten through 6th grade will attend in-person daily. Grades 7-12 will have a blended in-person and remote learning education model.

Voorheesville Central School District reopening plan

1st day of school: September 10

Watervliet City School District

Plan type: Hybrid

Plan summary: Elementary students in grades Pre-K through 5th will attend in-person daily with staggered arrival/dismissal times. Students in 6-12th grade will have a blended in-person and remote learning education model with staggered arrival/dismissal times.

1st day of school: September 9

Columbia County

Chatham Central School District

Plan type: Hybrid

Plan summary: Pre-K, kindergarten and self-contained special education students will attend in-person daily. Grades 1-12 will have a blended in-person and remote learning education model.

Chatham Central School District reopening plan

1st day of school: Remote only begins September 14. In-person instruction begins on September 28.

Germantown Central School District

Plan type: Hybrid

Plan summary: All grades will begin with remote learning September 14-25. Students will be phased into daily school attendance between September 25- October 19.

Germantown Central School District reopening plan

1st day of school: September 14 remote only. Attendance for all students to be phased in beginning September 25.

Hudson City School District

Plan type: Hybrid

Plan summary: Pre-K through 10th grade will have a blended in-person and remote learning education model. Strictly remote learning will be implemented for students in grades 11-12.

1st day of school: September 14

Ichabod Crane Central School District

Plan type: Hybrid

Plan summary: Kindergarten through 5th grade will attend in-person daily. Students in grades 6-12 will have a blended in-person and remote learning education model.

Ichabod Crane Central School District reopening plan

1st day of school: September 9

New Lebanon Central School District

Plan type: Hybrid

Plan summary: All students will have a blended in-person and remote learning education model. All students will learn remotely on Wednesday.

1st day of school: September 9

Taconic Hills Central School District

Plan type: Hybrid

Plan summary: Students will attend in-person daily unless parents/caregivers opted them into remote learning.

Taconic Hills Central School District reopening plan

1st day of school: September 10

Fulton County

Broadalbin Perth School District

Plan type: Hybrid

Plan summary: At the elementary school, parents will have three options: 100% in-person, half-day hybrid, and 100% remote. Broadalbin-Perth Jr./Sr. High School will be offering a hybrid instruction model and a 100% remote instruction model. All seniors will be placed in the 100% remote learning model.

1st day of school: September 14

Gloversville School District

Plan type: Hybrid

Plan summary: All students will have a blended in-person and remote learning education model.

1st day of school: September 10

Johnstown School District

Plan type: Hybrid

Plan summary: All students will have a blended in-person and remote learning education model.

Mayfield School District

Plan type: Hybrid

Plan summary: All students will have a blended in-person and remote learning education model.

1st day of school: September 14

Northville School District

Plan type: Hybrid

Plan summary: All students will have a blended in-person and remote learning education model.

1st day of school: Tuesday, September 8

Oppenheim-Ephratah-St. Johnsville School District

Plan type: Hybrid

Plan summary: All students will have a blended in-person and remote learning education model.

1st day of school: Monday, September 14

Whellerville Union Free School District

Plan type: In person

Plan summary: First few weeks teachers will help students become familiarized with a device in case a remote model is needed. Middle school students will saty in one classroom and teachers will rotate.

1st day of school: September 10

Greene County

Cairo Durham Central School District

Plan type: Hybrid

Plan summary: Students in kindergarten through 5th grade will attend daily in-person. Students in 6-12th grade will have an in-person and remote learning education model.

https://www.cairodurham.org/node/5775/#pk5

1st day of school: September 9

Catskill Central School District

Plan type: Hybrid

Plan summary: All students will begin the school year remotely with phase-in attendance beginning in October.

1st day of school: September 14

Coxsackie-Athens School District

Plan type: Hybrid

Plan summary: Students in kindergarten through 12th grade will attend in-person daily.

https://www.cacsd.org/cms/lib/NY01001870/Centricity/Domain/593/C-A%20TRANSITION%202020%20PLAN%20FOR%20TRANSFORMATION%208%2020%202020.pdf

1st day of school: September 8

Greenville Central School District

Plan type: Hybrid

Plan summary: Students in kindergarten through 5th grade will attend daily in-person. Students in grades 6-12 will have an in-person and remote learning education model.

https://www.greenville.k12.ny.us/o/greenville-csd/page/2020-2021-school-year-updates-resources–2

1st day of school: September 11

Hunter-Tannersville Central School District

Plan type: Hybrid

Plan summary: Pre-K through 6 grades will attend daily in-person. Students in grades 7-12 will have an in-person and remote learning education model.

https://sites.google.com/htcschools.org/htc/htc-reopening-plan

1st day of school: September 8

Windham Ashland Jewett Central School District

Plan type: Hybrid

Plan summary: All students will have an in-person and remote learning education model.

https://www.wajcs.org/reopeningplan

1st day of school: September 14

Montgomery County

Greater Amsterdam Central School District

Plan type: Hybrid

Plan summary: Students in all grades will have an in-person and remote learning education model. Parents/caregivers had the option for students to learn entirely remotely.

1st day of school: September 10-11

Canajoharie Central School District

Plan type: Hybrid

Plan summary: Students in kindergarten through 6th grade will attend in-person daily. Students in grades 7-12 will have an in-person and remote learning education model.

1st day of school: September 10

Fonda Fultonville Central School District

Plan type: Hybrid

Plan summary: Students in all grades will have an in-person and remote learning education model.

1st day of school: September 9

Fort Plain Central School District

Plan type: Hybrid

Plan summary: Students in all grades will have an in-person and remote learning education model.

1st day of school: September 14

Oppenheim-Ephratah-St. Johnsville Central School District

Plan type: Hybrid

Plan summary: Students in all grades will have an in-person and remote learning education model.

1st day of school: September 14

Rensselaer County

Averill Park School District

Plan type: Hybrid

Plan summary: Students in kindergarten through 5th grade will attend in-person daily. Students in grades 6-12 will have an in-person and remote learning education model. Parents/caregivers had the option for students to learn entirely remotely.

Averill Park Central School District reopening plan

1st day of school: September 9

Berlin School District

Plan type: Hybrid

Plan summary: All students will have an in-person and remote learning education model.

Berlin Central School District reopening plan

1st day of school: N/A



East Greenbush School District

Plan type: Hybrid

Plan summary: All students will receive fully online instruction at the request of parents or will have an in-person and remote learning education model.

East Greenbush Central School District reopening plan

1st day of school: September 14

Hoosic Valley School District

Plan type: Hybrid

Plan summary: Elementary students will attend daily in-person. High school students will have an in-person and remote learning education model.

Hoosic Valley School District

1st day of school: September 14



Hoosick Falls School District

Plan type: Hybrid

Plan summary: All students will have an in-person and remote learning education model.

Hoosick Falls School District

1st day of school: N/A

Lansingburgh School District

Plan type: Hybrid

Plan summary: Students in pre-K through 2nd grade will attend daily in-person unless parents designated them to learn remotely. Students in 3-12th grade will receive fully remote instruction.

Lansingburgh Central School District reopening plan

1st day of school: September 9

North Greenbush School District

Plan type: In-person

Plan summary: Instruction will be provided using longer periods to reduce the number of movements within the instructional space. Limit in-person presence to only those staff who are necessary to be at the building during normal school hours in order to reduce the student contact exposures each day.

North Greenbush School District

1st day of school: September 8

Rensselaer City School District

Plan type: Hybrid

Plan summary: All students will have an in-person and remote learning education model.

Rensselaer City School District reopening plan

1st day of school: September 8



Schodack School District

Plan type: Hybrid

Plan summary: Full remote option available. Students in kindergarten through 3rd grade will attend in-person daily. Students in 4-12th grade will have an in-person and remote learning education model.

Schodack Central School District reopening plan

1st day of school: September 9

Tamarac Central School District

Plan type: Hybrid

Plan summary: Students in grades 1-6 will attend in-person daily. Students in grades 7-12 will have an in-person and remote learning education model.

Brunswick Central School District reopening plan

1st day of school: September 11th

Troy City School District

Plan type: Hybrid

Plan summary: Students in kindergarten through 5th grade will attend in-person daily. Students in 6-12th grade will have an in-person and remote learning education model.

Troy City School District reopening plan

1st day of school: September 14

Wynantskill School District

Plan type: In-person

Plan summary: All students will attend in-person with classrooms using guidance regarding social distancing.

Wynantskill School District reopening plan

1st day of school: Thursday, September 10

Saratoga County

Ballston Spa Central School District

Plan type: Hybrid

Plan summary: All students will attend remotely September 14-October 2. Remote/in-person education will begin October 5.

https://www.bscsd.org/cms/lib/NY02211965/Centricity/Domain/967/Reopening%20Planning%20FAQ%20-%20August.pdf

1st day of school: September 14

Burnt Hills- Ballston Lake Central School District

Plan type: Hybrid

Plan summary: All students will have a blended in-person and remote learning education model.

1st day of school: September 14

Corinth Central School District

Plan type: Hybrid

Plan summary: Students in grades kindergarten through 5th will attend in-person daily. Students in grades 6-12 will have a blended in-person and remote learning education model.

https://www.corinthcsd.org/vendor/unisharp/laravel-ckeditor/ckfinder/userfiles/files/Reopening%20Summary%20CSD.pdf

1st day of school: Virtual instruction begins September 11. In-person instruction begins September 14.

Edinburg Common School

Plan type: Hybrid

Plan summary: All students will have a blended in-person and remote learning education model.

http://www.edinburgcs.org/uploads/8/6/3/2/8632029/distance_learning_plan.pdf

1st day of school: September 10

Galway Central School District

Plan type: Hybrid

Plan summary: Students in grades kindergarten through 5 will attend in-person daily. Students in grades 6-12 will have a blended in-person and remote learning education model.

https://www.galwaycsd.org/covid_info/reopening_plan_appendix

1st day of school: September 8

Hadley-Luzerne Central School District

Plan type: Hybrid

Plan summary: Pre-K through 6th grade will attend in-person daily. Grades 7-12 will attend in-person daily with the option to implement an in-person/remote learning model.

http://www.hlcs.org/?DivisionID=24323&ToggleSideNav=ShowAll

1st day of school: September 14

Mechanicville City School District

Plan type: Hybrid

Plan summary: Students in kindergarten through 6th grade will attend in-person daily. Students in grades 7-12 will have a blended in-person and remote learning education model.

https://www.mechanicville.org/site/handlers/filedownload.ashx?moduleinstanceid=2640&dataid=5141&FileName=MCSD%20School%20District%20COVID-19%20Reopening%20Plan.pdf

1st day of school: September 14

Saratoga Springs City School District

Plan type: Hybrid

Plan summary: Students in kindergarten through 3rd grade will attend school in-person daily. Students in grades 4-12 will attend using a combination of in-person and virtual education.

https://www.saratogaschools.org/files/filesystem/8-23updatedseccondversionOutline-Reopening-Schools.pdf

1st day of school: September 10-11

Schuylerville Central School District

Plan type: Hybrid

Plan summary: Students in kindergarten through 5th grade will attend school in-person daily. Students in grades 6-12 will attend using a combination of in-person and virtual education.

1st day of school: September 10

Shenendehowa Central School District

Plan type: Hybrid

Plan summary: All students will attend using a combination of in-person and virtual education.

https://www.shenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Public-Copy-of-Reopening-Framework-Summer-2020-1.pdf

1st day of school: September 14

South Glens Falls Central School District

Plan type: Hybrid

Plan summary: All students will attend using a combination of in-person and virtual education.

1st day of school: September 8 begins in-person. September 14 begins virtual learning.

Stillwater Central School District

Plan type: Hybrid

Plan summary: Pre-K and 1st graders will attend daily in-person. Students in grades 2-12 will attend using a combination of in-person and virtual education.

1st day of school: September 14

Waterford-Halfmoon Central School District

Plan type: Hybrid

Plan summary: Students in kindergarten through 6th grade will attend in-person daily. Students in grades 7-12 will attend using a combination of in-person and virtual education.

Waterford-Halfmoon CSD reopening plan

1st day of school: September 10

Schenectady County

Duanesburg School District

Plan type: Hybrid

Plan summary: Classes will be streamed providing all students with the ability to learn remotely.

Duanesburg Central School District reopening plan

1st day of school: September 9

Mohonasen School District

Plan type: Hybrid

Plan summary: Kindergarten through 5th-grade will attend in-person daily. Students in grades 6-12 will attend using a combination of in-person and virtual education.

Mohonasen School District reopening plan

1st day of school: September 10

Niskayuna School District

Plan type: Hybrid

Plan summary: Kindergarten through 6th grade will attend in-person daily. Grades 7-12 will attend using a combination of in-person and virtual education.

Niskayuna Central School District

1st day of school: September 8

Schalmont School District

Plan type: Hybrid

Plan summary: Kindergarten through 6th grade will attend daily in-person. Grades 7-12 will attend using a combination of in-person and virtual learning.

Schalmont Central School District

1st day of school: September 14

Schenectady City School District

Plan type: Hybrid

Plan summary: All students in grades 7-12 will attend school remotely.

1st day of school: Monday, September 14

Scotia-Glenville School District

Plan type: Hybrid

Plan summary: Grades 6-12 will attend using a combination of in-person and virtual learning.

Scotia-Glenville Central School District reopening plan

1st day of school: September 14

Schoharie County

Cobleskill-Richmondville Central School District

Plan type: Hybrid

Plan summary: Students will attend using a combination of in-person and virtual education. They will also utilize shorter in-person instruction days.

Cobleskill-Richmondville CSD Reopening plan

1st day of school: September 8

Jefferson Central School District

Plan type: Hybrid

Plan summary: Students in kindergarten through 7th will be phased in beginning September 9. Students in grades 8-12 will continue to learn virtually until phased in has been evaluated.

Jefferson Central SD reopening plan

1st day of school: September 9

Sharon Springs Central School District

Plan type: Hybrid

Plan summary: All students will attend using a combination of in-person and virtual education.

Sharon Springs CSD reopening plans

1st day of school: September 10

Warren County

Glens Falls Central School District

Plan type: Hybrid

Plan summary: Kindergarten through 4th grade students will attend in-person daily. Students in 5-12th will attend using a combination of in-person and virtual education.

1st day of school: September 8

Johnsburg Central School District

Plan type: Hybrid

Plan summary: All students will attend using a combination of in-person and virtual education.

Johnsburg CSD reopening plan

1st day of school: September 8

Lake George School District

Plan type: Hybrid

Plan summary: Remote/in-person learning with phased-in move to daily attendance at schools for both elementary and secondary students.

Lake George SD reopening plan

1st day of school: September 8

North Warren Central School District

Plan type: Hybrid

Plan summary: All students will attend in-person unless parents/caregivers chose virtual learning.

North Warren CSD reopening plan

1st day of school: September 9

Queensbury Union Free School District

Plan type: Hybrid

Plan summary: Students in grades kindergarten through 6th will attend in-person daily. Students in grades 7-12 will attend using a combination of in-person and virtual education.

1st day of school: September 8

Warrensburg Central School District

Plan type: Hybrid

Plan summary: Pre-K through 6th grade students will attend daily in-person. Students in grades 7-12 will attend using a combination of in-person and virtual education.

Warrensburg CSD reopening plan

1st day of school: September 8

Washington County

Argyle Central School District

Plan type: Hybrid

Plan summary: All students will attend daily in-person with the option to move to remote learning if necessary.

Argyle CSD reopening plan

1st day of school: September 11

Cambridge Central School District

Plan type: Hybrid

Plan summary: All students will attend daily in-person with the option to move to remote learning if necessary.

Cambridge CSD

1st day of school: September 10

Fort Ann Central School District

Plan type: Hybrid

Plan summary: Students in kindergarten through 5th grade will attend daily in-person. Students in grades 6-12 will attend using a combination of in-person and virtual education.

Fort Ann CSD

1st day of school: September 9

Granville Central School District

Plan type: Hybrid

Plan summary: Pre-K through 7th grade students will attend daily in-person. Students in 8-10th grade will attend using a combination of in-person and virtual education. Students in 11-12th grade will be fully remote until otherwise determined by the district.

Granville CSD reopening plan

1st day of school: September 9

Greenwich Central School District

Plan type: Hybrid

Plan summary: Students in kindergarten through 4th grade will attend daily in-person. Students in 5-12th grade will attend using a combination of in-person and virtual education.

1st day of school: September 10

Hartford Central School District

Plan type: Hybrid

Plan summary: Students in Pre-K through 5th will attend daily in-person. Students in 6-12th grade will attend using a combination of in-person and virtual education.

Hartford CSD reopening plan

1st day of school: September 8

Hudson Falls Central School District

Plan type: Hybrid

Plan summary: Students in kindergarten through 5th grade will attend daily in-person Monday to Thursday. Friday will be a remote learning day. Students in 6-12th grade will attend using a combination of in-person and virtual education.

1st day of school: September 14

Salem Central School District

Plan type: Hybrid

Plan summary: Pre-K through 12th grade students will attend using a combination of in-person and virtual education.

Salem CSD

1st day of school: September 14

Whitehall Central School District

Plan type: Hybrid

Plan summary: Pre-K students will attend half-days using a combination of in-person and virtual education. Students in kindergarten through 12th grade will attend using a combination of in-person and virtual education.

Whitehall CSD reopening plan

1st day of school: September 8

