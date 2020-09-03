School district reopening plans broken down by county

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Schools around the Capital District have varying reopening plans. With so many different plans, NEWS10 put together a list of school districts by county with an overview of each plan along with the first day of classes.
Albany County
Albany City School District
Plan type: Hybrid
Plan summary: Pre-K through 5th grade will attend daily, grades 6-8 will be in school two days a week supplemented by virtual instruction. High schoolers will be in school at least once a week supplemented by virtual instruction.
Albany City Schools reopening plan
1st day of school: Virtual orientation will be held September 9-11, virtual learning begins September 14-17, September 21-25 in-person attendance will be phased in.
Berne-Knox Westerlo Central School District
Plan type: Hybrid
Plan summary: Pre-K through 6th grade will attend daily 8:15 a.m.-1:15 p.m. Secondary grades 7-12 will be using both in-person and virtual instruction.
1st day of school: September 11
Bethlehem Central School District
Plan type: Hybrid
Plan summary: Parents will be able to choose either in-person or remote learning for students. Pre-K through 6th grade will attend school daily. Students in grades 7-12 will alternate between in-person/remote learning.
1st day of school: Phased re-opening beginning September 14.
Cohoes City School District
Plan type: Hybrid
Plan summary: Pre-K through 5th grade will attend daily while students in 6-12th grade will alternate between in-person/remote learning. Parents will be able to choose remote learning for all students.
1st day of school: September 9
Green Island Union Free School District
Plan type: Hybrid
Plan summary: Pre-K through 6th grade will attend in-person daily. Students in grades 7-12 will alternate between two days in-person and two days remote learning weekly.
1st day of school: September 14
Guilderland Central School District
Plan type: Hybrid
Plan summary: Parents had the option of choosing virtual learning. Kindergarten through grade 6 will attend in-person daily. Students in grades 7-12 will alternate between in-person and remote learning.
1st day of school: September 14
Menands Union Free School District
Plan type: Hybrid
Plan summary: Students in grades K-8 will attend in-person daily unless they were signed up for remote learning.
1st day of school: September 14
North Colonie School District
Plan type: Hybrid
Plan summary: Students in grades K-6 will attend in-person daily. Students in grades 7-12 will have a blended model of in-person and remote learning.
1st day of school: September 14
Ravena Coeymans Selkirk Central School District
Plan type: Hybrid
Plan summary:
1st day of school: September 14
South Colonie Central School District
Plan type: Hybrid
Plan summary: Students in grades Pre-K through 6th grade will attend in-person daily. Grades 7-12 will have a blended in-person and remote learning education model.
1st day of school: September 14
Voorheesville Central School District
Plan type: Hybrid
Plan summary: Elementary students in kindergarten through 6th grade will attend in-person daily. Grades 7-12 will have a blended in-person and remote learning education model.
Voorheesville Central School District reopening plan
1st day of school: September 10
Watervliet City School District
Plan type: Hybrid
Plan summary: Elementary students in grades Pre-K through 5th will attend in-person daily with staggered arrival/dismissal times. Students in 6-12th grade will have a blended in-person and remote learning education model with staggered arrival/dismissal times.
1st day of school: September 9
Columbia County
Chatham Central School District
Plan type: Hybrid
Plan summary: Pre-K, kindergarten and self-contained special education students will attend in-person daily. Grades 1-12 will have a blended in-person and remote learning education model.
Chatham Central School District reopening plan
1st day of school: Remote only begins September 14. In-person instruction begins on September 28.
Germantown Central School District
Plan type: Hybrid
Plan summary: All grades will begin with remote learning September 14-25. Students will be phased into daily school attendance between September 25- October 19.
Germantown Central School District reopening plan
1st day of school: September 14 remote only. Attendance for all students to be phased in beginning September 25.
Hudson City School District
Plan type: Hybrid
Plan summary: Pre-K through 10th grade will have a blended in-person and remote learning education model. Strictly remote learning will be implemented for students in grades 11-12.
1st day of school: September 14
Ichabod Crane Central School District
Plan type: Hybrid
Plan summary: Kindergarten through 5th grade will attend in-person daily. Students in grades 6-12 will have a blended in-person and remote learning education model.
Ichabod Crane Central School District reopening plan
1st day of school: September 9
New Lebanon Central School District
Plan type: Hybrid
Plan summary: All students will have a blended in-person and remote learning education model. All students will learn remotely on Wednesday.
1st day of school: September 9
Taconic Hills Central School District
Plan type: Hybrid
Plan summary: Students will attend in-person daily unless parents/caregivers opted them into remote learning.
Taconic Hills Central School District reopening plan
1st day of school: September 10
Fulton County
Broadalbin Perth School District
Plan type: Hybrid
Plan summary: At the elementary school, parents will have three options: 100% in-person, half-day hybrid, and 100% remote. Broadalbin-Perth Jr./Sr. High School will be offering a hybrid instruction model and a 100% remote instruction model. All seniors will be placed in the 100% remote learning model.
1st day of school: September 14
Gloversville School District
Plan type: Hybrid
Plan summary: All students will have a blended in-person and remote learning education model.
1st day of school: September 10
Johnstown School District
Plan type: Hybrid
Plan summary: All students will have a blended in-person and remote learning education model.
Mayfield School District
Plan type: Hybrid
Plan summary: All students will have a blended in-person and remote learning education model.
1st day of school: September 14
Northville School District
Plan type: Hybrid
Plan summary: All students will have a blended in-person and remote learning education model.
1st day of school: Tuesday, September 8
Oppenheim-Ephratah-St. Johnsville School District
Plan type: Hybrid
Plan summary: All students will have a blended in-person and remote learning education model.
1st day of school: Monday, September 14
Whellerville Union Free School District
Plan type: In person
Plan summary: First few weeks teachers will help students become familiarized with a device in case a remote model is needed. Middle school students will saty in one classroom and teachers will rotate.
1st day of school: September 10
Greene County
Cairo Durham Central School District
Plan type: Hybrid
Plan summary: Students in kindergarten through 5th grade will attend daily in-person. Students in 6-12th grade will have an in-person and remote learning education model.
https://www.cairodurham.org/node/5775/#pk5
1st day of school: September 9
Catskill Central School District
Plan type: Hybrid
Plan summary: All students will begin the school year remotely with phase-in attendance beginning in October.
1st day of school: September 14
Coxsackie-Athens School District
Plan type: Hybrid
Plan summary: Students in kindergarten through 12th grade will attend in-person daily.
https://www.cacsd.org/cms/lib/NY01001870/Centricity/Domain/593/C-A%20TRANSITION%202020%20PLAN%20FOR%20TRANSFORMATION%208%2020%202020.pdf
1st day of school: September 8
Greenville Central School District
Plan type: Hybrid
Plan summary: Students in kindergarten through 5th grade will attend daily in-person. Students in grades 6-12 will have an in-person and remote learning education model.
https://www.greenville.k12.ny.us/o/greenville-csd/page/2020-2021-school-year-updates-resources–2
1st day of school: September 11
Hunter-Tannersville Central School District
Plan type: Hybrid
Plan summary: Pre-K through 6 grades will attend daily in-person. Students in grades 7-12 will have an in-person and remote learning education model.
https://sites.google.com/htcschools.org/htc/htc-reopening-plan
1st day of school: September 8
Windham Ashland Jewett Central School District
Plan type: Hybrid
Plan summary: All students will have an in-person and remote learning education model.
https://www.wajcs.org/reopeningplan
1st day of school: September 14
Montgomery County
Greater Amsterdam Central School District
Plan type: Hybrid
Plan summary: Students in all grades will have an in-person and remote learning education model. Parents/caregivers had the option for students to learn entirely remotely.
1st day of school: September 10-11
Canajoharie Central School District
Plan type: Hybrid
Plan summary: Students in kindergarten through 6th grade will attend in-person daily. Students in grades 7-12 will have an in-person and remote learning education model.
1st day of school: September 10
Fonda Fultonville Central School District
Plan type: Hybrid
Plan summary: Students in all grades will have an in-person and remote learning education model.
1st day of school: September 9
Fort Plain Central School District
Plan type: Hybrid
Plan summary: Students in all grades will have an in-person and remote learning education model.
1st day of school: September 14
Oppenheim-Ephratah-St. Johnsville Central School District
Plan type: Hybrid
Plan summary: Students in all grades will have an in-person and remote learning education model.
1st day of school: September 14
Rensselaer County
Averill Park School District
Plan type: Hybrid
Plan summary: Students in kindergarten through 5th grade will attend in-person daily. Students in grades 6-12 will have an in-person and remote learning education model. Parents/caregivers had the option for students to learn entirely remotely.
Averill Park Central School District reopening plan
1st day of school: September 9
Berlin School District
Plan type: Hybrid
Plan summary: All students will have an in-person and remote learning education model.
Berlin Central School District reopening plan
1st day of school: N/A
East Greenbush School District
Plan type: Hybrid
Plan summary: All students will receive fully online instruction at the request of parents or will have an in-person and remote learning education model.
East Greenbush Central School District reopening plan
1st day of school: September 14
Hoosic Valley School District
Plan type: Hybrid
Plan summary: Elementary students will attend daily in-person. High school students will have an in-person and remote learning education model.
1st day of school: September 14
Hoosick Falls School District
Plan type: Hybrid
Plan summary: All students will have an in-person and remote learning education model.
1st day of school: N/A
Lansingburgh School District
Plan type: Hybrid
Plan summary: Students in pre-K through 2nd grade will attend daily in-person unless parents designated them to learn remotely. Students in 3-12th grade will receive fully remote instruction.
Lansingburgh Central School District reopening plan
1st day of school: September 9
North Greenbush School District
Plan type: In-person
Plan summary: Instruction will be provided using longer periods to reduce the number of movements within the instructional space. Limit in-person presence to only those staff who are necessary to be at the building during normal school hours in order to reduce the student contact exposures each day.
North Greenbush School District
1st day of school: September 8
Rensselaer City School District
Plan type: Hybrid
Plan summary: All students will have an in-person and remote learning education model.
Rensselaer City School District reopening plan
1st day of school: September 8
Schodack School District
Plan type: Hybrid
Plan summary: Full remote option available. Students in kindergarten through 3rd grade will attend in-person daily. Students in 4-12th grade will have an in-person and remote learning education model.
Schodack Central School District reopening plan
1st day of school: September 9
Tamarac Central School District
Plan type: Hybrid
Plan summary: Students in grades 1-6 will attend in-person daily. Students in grades 7-12 will have an in-person and remote learning education model.
Brunswick Central School District reopening plan
1st day of school: September 11th
Troy City School District
Plan type: Hybrid
Plan summary: Students in kindergarten through 5th grade will attend in-person daily. Students in 6-12th grade will have an in-person and remote learning education model.
Troy City School District reopening plan
1st day of school: September 14
Wynantskill School District
Plan type: In-person
Plan summary: All students will attend in-person with classrooms using guidance regarding social distancing.
Wynantskill School District reopening plan
1st day of school: Thursday, September 10
Saratoga County
Ballston Spa Central School District
Plan type: Hybrid
Plan summary: All students will attend remotely September 14-October 2. Remote/in-person education will begin October 5.
https://www.bscsd.org/cms/lib/NY02211965/Centricity/Domain/967/Reopening%20Planning%20FAQ%20-%20August.pdf
1st day of school: September 14
Burnt Hills- Ballston Lake Central School District
Plan type: Hybrid
Plan summary: All students will have a blended in-person and remote learning education model.
1st day of school: September 14
Corinth Central School District
Plan type: Hybrid
Plan summary: Students in grades kindergarten through 5th will attend in-person daily. Students in grades 6-12 will have a blended in-person and remote learning education model.
https://www.corinthcsd.org/vendor/unisharp/laravel-ckeditor/ckfinder/userfiles/files/Reopening%20Summary%20CSD.pdf
1st day of school: Virtual instruction begins September 11. In-person instruction begins September 14.
Edinburg Common School
Plan type: Hybrid
Plan summary: All students will have a blended in-person and remote learning education model.
http://www.edinburgcs.org/uploads/8/6/3/2/8632029/distance_learning_plan.pdf
1st day of school: September 10
Galway Central School District
Plan type: Hybrid
Plan summary: Students in grades kindergarten through 5 will attend in-person daily. Students in grades 6-12 will have a blended in-person and remote learning education model.
https://www.galwaycsd.org/covid_info/reopening_plan_appendix
1st day of school: September 8
Hadley-Luzerne Central School District
Plan type: Hybrid
Plan summary: Pre-K through 6th grade will attend in-person daily. Grades 7-12 will attend in-person daily with the option to implement an in-person/remote learning model.
http://www.hlcs.org/?DivisionID=24323&ToggleSideNav=ShowAll
1st day of school: September 14
Mechanicville City School District
Plan type: Hybrid
Plan summary: Students in kindergarten through 6th grade will attend in-person daily. Students in grades 7-12 will have a blended in-person and remote learning education model.
https://www.mechanicville.org/site/handlers/filedownload.ashx?moduleinstanceid=2640&dataid=5141&FileName=MCSD%20School%20District%20COVID-19%20Reopening%20Plan.pdf
1st day of school: September 14
Saratoga Springs City School District
Plan type: Hybrid
Plan summary: Students in kindergarten through 3rd grade will attend school in-person daily. Students in grades 4-12 will attend using a combination of in-person and virtual education.
https://www.saratogaschools.org/files/filesystem/8-23updatedseccondversionOutline-Reopening-Schools.pdf
1st day of school: September 10-11
Schuylerville Central School District
Plan type: Hybrid
Plan summary: Students in kindergarten through 5th grade will attend school in-person daily. Students in grades 6-12 will attend using a combination of in-person and virtual education.
1st day of school: September 10
Shenendehowa Central School District
Plan type: Hybrid
Plan summary: All students will attend using a combination of in-person and virtual education.
https://www.shenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Public-Copy-of-Reopening-Framework-Summer-2020-1.pdf
1st day of school: September 14
South Glens Falls Central School District
Plan type: Hybrid
Plan summary: All students will attend using a combination of in-person and virtual education.
1st day of school: September 8 begins in-person. September 14 begins virtual learning.
Stillwater Central School District
Plan type: Hybrid
Plan summary: Pre-K and 1st graders will attend daily in-person. Students in grades 2-12 will attend using a combination of in-person and virtual education.
1st day of school: September 14
Waterford-Halfmoon Central School District
Plan type: Hybrid
Plan summary: Students in kindergarten through 6th grade will attend in-person daily. Students in grades 7-12 will attend using a combination of in-person and virtual education.
Waterford-Halfmoon CSD reopening plan
1st day of school: September 10
Schenectady County
Duanesburg School District
Plan type: Hybrid
Plan summary: Classes will be streamed providing all students with the ability to learn remotely.
Duanesburg Central School District reopening plan
1st day of school: September 9
Mohonasen School District
Plan type: Hybrid
Plan summary: Kindergarten through 5th-grade will attend in-person daily. Students in grades 6-12 will attend using a combination of in-person and virtual education.
Mohonasen School District reopening plan
1st day of school: September 10
Niskayuna School District
Plan type: Hybrid
Plan summary: Kindergarten through 6th grade will attend in-person daily. Grades 7-12 will attend using a combination of in-person and virtual education.
Niskayuna Central School District
1st day of school: September 8
Schalmont School District
Plan type: Hybrid
Plan summary: Kindergarten through 6th grade will attend daily in-person. Grades 7-12 will attend using a combination of in-person and virtual learning.
Schalmont Central School District
1st day of school: September 14
Schenectady City School District
Plan type: Hybrid
Plan summary: All students in grades 7-12 will attend school remotely.
1st day of school: Monday, September 14
Scotia-Glenville School District
Plan type: Hybrid
Plan summary: Grades 6-12 will attend using a combination of in-person and virtual learning.
Scotia-Glenville Central School District reopening plan
1st day of school: September 14
Schoharie County
Cobleskill-Richmondville Central School District
Plan type: Hybrid
Plan summary: Students will attend using a combination of in-person and virtual education. They will also utilize shorter in-person instruction days.
Cobleskill-Richmondville CSD Reopening plan
1st day of school: September 8
Jefferson Central School District
Plan type: Hybrid
Plan summary: Students in kindergarten through 7th will be phased in beginning September 9. Students in grades 8-12 will continue to learn virtually until phased in has been evaluated.
Jefferson Central SD reopening plan
1st day of school: September 9
Sharon Springs Central School District
Plan type: Hybrid
Plan summary: All students will attend using a combination of in-person and virtual education.
Sharon Springs CSD reopening plans
1st day of school: September 10
Warren County
Glens Falls Central School District
Plan type: Hybrid
Plan summary: Kindergarten through 4th grade students will attend in-person daily. Students in 5-12th will attend using a combination of in-person and virtual education.
1st day of school: September 8
Johnsburg Central School District
Plan type: Hybrid
Plan summary: All students will attend using a combination of in-person and virtual education.
1st day of school: September 8
Lake George School District
Plan type: Hybrid
Plan summary: Remote/in-person learning with phased-in move to daily attendance at schools for both elementary and secondary students.
1st day of school: September 8
North Warren Central School District
Plan type: Hybrid
Plan summary: All students will attend in-person unless parents/caregivers chose virtual learning.
North Warren CSD reopening plan
1st day of school: September 9
Queensbury Union Free School District
Plan type: Hybrid
Plan summary: Students in grades kindergarten through 6th will attend in-person daily. Students in grades 7-12 will attend using a combination of in-person and virtual education.
1st day of school: September 8
Warrensburg Central School District
Plan type: Hybrid
Plan summary: Pre-K through 6th grade students will attend daily in-person. Students in grades 7-12 will attend using a combination of in-person and virtual education.
Warrensburg CSD reopening plan
1st day of school: September 8
Washington County
Argyle Central School District
Plan type: Hybrid
Plan summary: All students will attend daily in-person with the option to move to remote learning if necessary.
1st day of school: September 11
Cambridge Central School District
Plan type: Hybrid
Plan summary: All students will attend daily in-person with the option to move to remote learning if necessary.
1st day of school: September 10
Fort Ann Central School District
Plan type: Hybrid
Plan summary: Students in kindergarten through 5th grade will attend daily in-person. Students in grades 6-12 will attend using a combination of in-person and virtual education.
1st day of school: September 9
Granville Central School District
Plan type: Hybrid
Plan summary: Pre-K through 7th grade students will attend daily in-person. Students in 8-10th grade will attend using a combination of in-person and virtual education. Students in 11-12th grade will be fully remote until otherwise determined by the district.
1st day of school: September 9
Greenwich Central School District
Plan type: Hybrid
Plan summary: Students in kindergarten through 4th grade will attend daily in-person. Students in 5-12th grade will attend using a combination of in-person and virtual education.
1st day of school: September 10
Hartford Central School District
Plan type: Hybrid
Plan summary: Students in Pre-K through 5th will attend daily in-person. Students in 6-12th grade will attend using a combination of in-person and virtual education.
1st day of school: September 8
Hudson Falls Central School District
Plan type: Hybrid
Plan summary: Students in kindergarten through 5th grade will attend daily in-person Monday to Thursday. Friday will be a remote learning day. Students in 6-12th grade will attend using a combination of in-person and virtual education.
1st day of school: September 14
Salem Central School District
Plan type: Hybrid
Plan summary: Pre-K through 12th grade students will attend using a combination of in-person and virtual education.
1st day of school: September 14
Whitehall Central School District
Plan type: Hybrid
Plan summary: Pre-K students will attend half-days using a combination of in-person and virtual education. Students in kindergarten through 12th grade will attend using a combination of in-person and virtual education.
1st day of school: September 8
