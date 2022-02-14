ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The number of COVID-19 cases has steadily decreased statewide since the last spike in cases on January 8 after the holidays, according to the Department of Health (DOH). Between November 16 and February 14, many Capital Region school districts saw a significant rise in cases like Albany, Ballston Spa, and North Colonie.
However, cases in schools have largely followed trends seen in the community. When cases are high in the community, they generally are also high in school districts—and the number of cases in recent weeks has been low.
Ballston Spa School District, for example, went from 91 to 1,104 cases of COVID among students from November 16 to February 14. Two weeks prior (between February 7 and February 13) there were 14 cases reported in the middle and high school compared to 32 cases between January 31 and February 13, based on the state’s COVID School Report Card.
NEWS10 reached out to Gov. Hochul’s office and the New York State Education Department (NYSED) for comment on this story. While we did not hear back from either, the end of mandatory masks in schools could come in a few short weeks.
After easing masks for businesses, Gov. Hochul announced that she and her team would assess the need for masks in schools in March. This hasn’t stopped parents and students from speaking out against the mandate in the meantime.
Between 40-50 students at Ballston Spa walked out on Feb. 10 in protest over continued mask mandates in school. Parents and students in the Coxsackie-Athens School District also voiced their frustration that kids had to wear masks in school but not in any other public area. Hartford Central School District and others tied to Warren-Hamilton-Washington-Saratoga-Essex BOCES have reported seeing students kept home from school in protest.
After New York’s Appellate Court gave the state’s mask mandate a full stay at the end of January, NYSED released a statement in support of the Governor and the Department of Health. “We are pleased the Appellate Division granted the application by the Department of Health and the Governor’s office, confirming the lower court’s decision is stayed pending further proceedings. As such, the mask mandate remains in effect for schools across the state,” said NYSED.
NYSED Commissioner Betty Rosa released a statement less than a week later on Feb. 1 calling for people to remain polite despite continued COVID rules. She also called for people to discuss their differences in opinions with respect.
“Across our state and nation, we continue to face tremendous challenges and disruptions,” Rosa said. “I know and recognize many of these issues stir strong feelings. While we may not always agree on how to handle these challenges, I remain hopeful we can commit to a return to civility and understanding toward one another.”
Rosa ended her statement by asking parents to set a good example for their children. “Having seen news reports of parents and students disrespecting school officials who are working tirelessly to support the educational process, I implore you to be mindful of the example you are setting for our children. Remain civil, remain kind, and most importantly, respect each other.”
Albany County
|School District
|Students
Nov. 16
|Students
Feb. 14
|Teachers/staff
Nov. 16
|Teachers/staff
Feb. 14
|Albany City School District
|209
|981
|62
|363
|Berne-Knox Westerlo Central School District
|26
|190
|12
|58
|Bethlehem Central School District
|42
|676
|11
|108
|Cohoes City School District
|70
|308
|17
|72
|Green Island Union Free School District
|6
|75
|6
|26
|Guilderland Central School District
|110
|1185
|17
|225
|Menands Union Free School District
|6
|58
|2
|10
|North Colonie School District
|110
|1036
|21
|195
|Ravena Coeymans Selkirk Central School District
|37
|347
|6
|68
|South Colonie Central School District
|127
|943
|18
|166
|Voorheesville Central School District
|27
|270
|5
|47
|Watervliet City School District
|37
|247
|7
|50
Columbia County
|School District
|Students
Nov. 16
|Students
Feb. 14
|Teachers/staff
Nov. 16
|Teachers/staff
Feb. 14
|Chatham Central School District
|26
|117
|3
|48
|Germantown Central School District
|7
|36
|2
|16
|Hudson City School District
|21
|163
|12
|76
|Ichabod Crane Central School District
|93
|356
|13
|56
|New Lebanon Central School District
|5
|87
|1
|15
|Taconic Hills Central School District
|20
|147
|13
|83
Fulton County
|School District
|Students
Nov. 16
|Students
Feb. 14
|Teachers/staff
Nov. 16
|Teachers/staff
Feb. 14
|Broadalbin Perth School District
|135
|357
|24
|65
|Gloversville School District
|138
|357
|24
|101
|Johnstown School District
|70
|203
|20
|55
|Mayfield School District
|48
|146
|11
|48
|Northville School District
|33
|117
|10
|29
|Wheelerville Union Free School District
|7
|24
|1
|5
Greene County
|School District
|Students
Nov. 16
|Students
Feb. 14
|Teachers/staff
Nov. 16
|Teachers/staff
Feb. 14
|Cairo Durham Central School District
|34
|556
|11
|50
|Catskill Central School District
|21
|205
|10
|44
|Coxsackie-Athens School District
|35
|277
|8
|48
|Greenville Central School District
|27
|229
|8
|62
|Hunter-Tannersville Central School District
|8
|45
|0
|18
|Windham Ashland Jewett Central School District
|8
|25
|3
|20
Montgomery County
|School District
|Students
Nov. 16
|Students
Feb. 14
|Teachers/staff
Nov. 16
|Teachers/staff
Feb. 14
|Greater Amsterdam Central School District
|116
|446
|16
|108
|Canajoharie Central School District
|49
|116
|10
|26
|Fonda Fultonville Central School District
|57
|242
|11
|43
|Fort Plain Central School District
|25
|104
|2
|28
|Oppenheim-Ephratah-St. Johnsville Central School District
|43
|145
|14
|52
Rensselaer County
|School District
|Students
Nov. 16
|Students
Feb. 14
|Teachers/staff
Nov. 16
|Teachers/staff
Feb. 14
|Averill Park School District
|95
|493
|16
|101
|Berlin School District
|41
|160
|9
|57
|Brittonkill (Brunswick) Central School District
|42
|192
|6
|31
|East Greenbush School District
|99
|803
|17
|186
|Hoosic Valley School District
|48
|174
|11
|50
|Hoosick Falls School District
|12
|67
|5
|27
|Lansingburgh School District
|70
|86
|11
|27
|North Greenbush School District
|1
|5
|0
|1
|Rensselaer City School District
|45
|180
|10
|52
|Schodack School District
|14
|221
|2
|55
|Troy City School District
|156
|398
|20
|109
|Wynantskill Union Free School District
|7
|59
|2
|18
Saratoga County
|School District
|Students
Nov. 16
|Students
Feb. 14
|Teachers/staff
Nov. 16
|Teachers/staff
Feb. 14
|Ballston Spa Central School District
|91
|1104
|16
|76
|Burnt Hills- Ballston Lake Central School District
|74
|675
|13
|98
|Corinth Central School District
|26
|267
|7
|43
|Edinburg Common School
|6
|16
|3
|10
|Galway Central School District
|19
|133
|9
|27
|Hadley-Luzerne Central School District
|14
|101
|6
|42
|Mechanicville City School District
|37
|129
|7
|34
|Saratoga Springs City School District
|107
|1104
|25
|76
|Schuylerville Central School District
|28
|344
|5
|71
|Shenendehowa Central School District
|173
|1931
|29
|228
|South Glens Falls Central School District
|108
|777
|17
|124
|Stillwater Central School District
|37
|287
|7
|60
|Waterford-Halfmoon Union Free School District
|21
|227
|4
|42
Schenectady County
|School District
|Students
Nov. 16
|Students
Feb. 14
|Teachers/staff
Nov. 16
|Teachers/staff
Feb. 14
|Duanesburg School District
|10
|200
|2
|40
|Mohonasen School District
|107
|500
|11
|74
|Niskayuna School District
|63
|651
|8
|83
|Schalmont School District
|104
|418
|13
|57
|Schenectady City School District
|253
|1159
|67
|338
|Scotia-Glenville School District
|50
|510
|7
|69
Schoharie County
|School District
|Students
Nov. 16
|Students
Feb. 14
|Teachers/staff
Nov. 16
|Teachers/staff
Feb. 14
|Cobleskill-Richmondville Central School District
|30
|351
|6
|99
|Jefferson Central School District
|16
|33
|3
|8
|Sharon Springs Central School District
|2
|40
|0
|9
Warren County
|School District
|Students
Nov. 16
|Students
Feb. 14
|Teachers/staff
Nov. 16
|Teachers/staff
Feb. 14
|Glens Falls Central School District
|80
|391
|8
|57
|Johnsburg Central School District
|13
|80
|2
|21
|Lake George School District
|24
|151
|5
|35
|North Warren Central School District
|25
|100
|8
|26
|Queensbury Union Free School District
|134
|696
|15
|92
|Warrensburg Central School District
|37
|158
|4
|38
Washington County
|School District
|Students
Nov. 16
|Students
Feb. 14
|Teachers/staff
Nov. 16
|Teachers/staff
Feb. 14
|Argyle Central School District
|16
|59
|5
|28
|Bolton Central School District
|4
|40
|1
|14
|Cambridge Central School District
|23
|123
|8
|61
|Fort Ann Central School District
|41
|117
|2
|17
|Granville Central School District
|58
|270
|15
|68
|Greenwich Central School District
|28
|197
|7
|38
|Hartford Central School District
|15
|80
|2
|18
|Hudson Falls Central School District
|191
|619
|25
|96
|Salem Central School District
|9
|54
|4
|19
|Whitehall Central School District
|40
|93
|13
|40