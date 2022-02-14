ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The number of COVID-19 cases has steadily decreased statewide since the last spike in cases on January 8 after the holidays, according to the Department of Health (DOH). Between November 16 and February 14, many Capital Region school districts saw a significant rise in cases like Albany, Ballston Spa, and North Colonie.

However, cases in schools have largely followed trends seen in the community. When cases are high in the community, they generally are also high in school districts—and the number of cases in recent weeks has been low.

Ballston Spa School District, for example, went from 91 to 1,104 cases of COVID among students from November 16 to February 14. Two weeks prior (between February 7 and February 13) there were 14 cases reported in the middle and high school compared to 32 cases between January 31 and February 13, based on the state’s COVID School Report Card.

NEWS10 reached out to Gov. Hochul’s office and the New York State Education Department (NYSED) for comment on this story. While we did not hear back from either, the end of mandatory masks in schools could come in a few short weeks.

After easing masks for businesses, Gov. Hochul announced that she and her team would assess the need for masks in schools in March. This hasn’t stopped parents and students from speaking out against the mandate in the meantime.

Between 40-50 students at Ballston Spa walked out on Feb. 10 in protest over continued mask mandates in school. Parents and students in the Coxsackie-Athens School District also voiced their frustration that kids had to wear masks in school but not in any other public area. Hartford Central School District and others tied to Warren-Hamilton-Washington-Saratoga-Essex BOCES have reported seeing students kept home from school in protest.

After New York’s Appellate Court gave the state’s mask mandate a full stay at the end of January, NYSED released a statement in support of the Governor and the Department of Health. “We are pleased the Appellate Division granted the application by the Department of Health and the Governor’s office, confirming the lower court’s decision is stayed pending further proceedings. As such, the mask mandate remains in effect for schools across the state,” said NYSED.

NYSED Commissioner Betty Rosa released a statement less than a week later on Feb. 1 calling for people to remain polite despite continued COVID rules. She also called for people to discuss their differences in opinions with respect.

“Across our state and nation, we continue to face tremendous challenges and disruptions,” Rosa said. “I know and recognize many of these issues stir strong feelings. While we may not always agree on how to handle these challenges, I remain hopeful we can commit to a return to civility and understanding toward one another.”

Rosa ended her statement by asking parents to set a good example for their children. “Having seen news reports of parents and students disrespecting school officials who are working tirelessly to support the educational process, I implore you to be mindful of the example you are setting for our children. Remain civil, remain kind, and most importantly, respect each other.”

Albany County

School District Students

Nov. 16 Students

Feb. 14 Teachers/staff

Nov. 16 Teachers/staff

Feb. 14 Albany City School District 209 981 62 363 Berne-Knox Westerlo Central School District 26 190 12 58 Bethlehem Central School District 42 676 11 108 Cohoes City School District 70 308 17 72 Green Island Union Free School District 6 75 6 26 Guilderland Central School District 110 1185 17 225 Menands Union Free School District 6 58 2 10 North Colonie School District 110 1036 21 195 Ravena Coeymans Selkirk Central School District 37 347 6 68 South Colonie Central School District 127 943 18 166 Voorheesville Central School District 27 270 5 47 Watervliet City School District 37 247 7 50

Columbia County

School District Students

Nov. 16 Students

Feb. 14 Teachers/staff

Nov. 16 Teachers/staff

Feb. 14 Chatham Central School District 26 117 3 48 Germantown Central School District 7 36 2 16 Hudson City School District 21 163 12 76 Ichabod Crane Central School District 93 356 13 56 New Lebanon Central School District 5 87 1 15 Taconic Hills Central School District 20 147 13 83

Fulton County

School District Students

Nov. 16 Students

Feb. 14 Teachers/staff

Nov. 16 Teachers/staff

Feb. 14 Broadalbin Perth School District 135 357 24 65 Gloversville School District 138 357 24 101 Johnstown School District 70 203 20 55 Mayfield School District 48 146 11 48 Northville School District 33 117 10 29 Wheelerville Union Free School District 7 24 1 5

Greene County

School District Students

Nov. 16 Students

Feb. 14 Teachers/staff

Nov. 16 Teachers/staff

Feb. 14 Cairo Durham Central School District 34 556 11 50 Catskill Central School District 21 205 10 44 Coxsackie-Athens School District 35 277 8 48 Greenville Central School District 27 229 8 62 Hunter-Tannersville Central School District 8 45 0 18 Windham Ashland Jewett Central School District 8 25 3 20

Montgomery County

School District Students

Nov. 16 Students

Feb. 14 Teachers/staff

Nov. 16 Teachers/staff

Feb. 14 Greater Amsterdam Central School District 116 446 16 108 Canajoharie Central School District 49 116 10 26 Fonda Fultonville Central School District 57 242 11 43 Fort Plain Central School District 25 104 2 28 Oppenheim-Ephratah-St. Johnsville Central School District 43 145 14 52

Rensselaer County

School District Students

Nov. 16 Students

Feb. 14 Teachers/staff

Nov. 16 Teachers/staff

Feb. 14 Averill Park School District 95 493 16 101 Berlin School District 41 160 9 57 Brittonkill (Brunswick) Central School District 42 192 6 31 East Greenbush School District 99 803 17 186 Hoosic Valley School District 48 174 11 50 Hoosick Falls School District 12 67 5 27 Lansingburgh School District 70 86 11 27 North Greenbush School District 1 5 0 1 Rensselaer City School District 45 180 10 52 Schodack School District 14 221 2 55 Troy City School District 156 398 20 109 Wynantskill Union Free School District 7 59 2 18

Saratoga County

School District Students

Nov. 16 Students

Feb. 14 Teachers/staff

Nov. 16 Teachers/staff

Feb. 14 Ballston Spa Central School District 91 1104 16 76 Burnt Hills- Ballston Lake Central School District 74 675 13 98 Corinth Central School District 26 267 7 43 Edinburg Common School 6 16 3 10 Galway Central School District 19 133 9 27 Hadley-Luzerne Central School District 14 101 6 42 Mechanicville City School District 37 129 7 34 Saratoga Springs City School District 107 1104 25 76 Schuylerville Central School District 28 344 5 71 Shenendehowa Central School District 173 1931 29 228 South Glens Falls Central School District 108 777 17 124 Stillwater Central School District 37 287 7 60 Waterford-Halfmoon Union Free School District 21 227 4 42

Schenectady County

School District Students

Nov. 16 Students

Feb. 14 Teachers/staff

Nov. 16 Teachers/staff

Feb. 14 Duanesburg School District 10 200 2 40 Mohonasen School District 107 500 11 74 Niskayuna School District 63 651 8 83 Schalmont School District 104 418 13 57 Schenectady City School District 253 1159 67 338 Scotia-Glenville School District 50 510 7 69

Schoharie County

School District Students

Nov. 16 Students

Feb. 14 Teachers/staff

Nov. 16 Teachers/staff

Feb. 14 Cobleskill-Richmondville Central School District 30 351 6 99 Jefferson Central School District 16 33 3 8 Sharon Springs Central School District 2 40 0 9

Warren County

School District Students

Nov. 16 Students

Feb. 14 Teachers/staff

Nov. 16 Teachers/staff

Feb. 14 Glens Falls Central School District 80 391 8 57 Johnsburg Central School District 13 80 2 21 Lake George School District 24 151 5 35 North Warren Central School District 25 100 8 26 Queensbury Union Free School District 134 696 15 92 Warrensburg Central School District 37 158 4 38

Washington County