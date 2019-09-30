School clarifies ‘zero dating policy’ for elementary students

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (NEWS10) – A school district in Indiana is clarifying a dating policy that was sent to parents of fifth graders at Riverside Elementary School.

In the letter, the teachers write: “At this age, children are dating and breaking up within days of each other… This leads to many broken hearts, which carry over into the classroom.”

The letter went on to state that the students involved in relationships were given just Tuesday and Wednesday “to make sure that relationships have ended.”

The district says the letter was sent without approval.

According to Yahoo Lifestyle, the public information officer for Greater Clark County Schools says that such forms of communication are common in the district and that teachers send print or electronic letters to students’ guardians daily.

On Thursday, the district sent a letter to parents saying they would not force students to end their relationships, and that the message from the fifth-grade teachers was “misrepresented.”

The district has said it will not comment on the disciplinary action of any employee.

Many parents were upset and say when to allow a child to date should be a decision parents make.