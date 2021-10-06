School bus service to resume in Gloversville and Johnstown

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On October 7, the HFM BOCES Regional Transportation Service plans to resume bus service for K-12 students, with the majority of its employees out of quarantine.
The Regional Transportation Service which is still dealing with a shortage of drivers and other staff, as recruitment efforts continue, will alert parents on staffing levels of buses, which may be delayed on some days.
“We are currently doing all that we can to ensure on-time service, and we appreciate the patience and
understanding of our families and staff,” said HFM BOCES District Superintendent David Ziskin. “The national bus driver shortage and the ongoing possibility of quarantines present huge challenges for us, but we are making progress.”
HFM BOCES is offering free training for individuals interested in becoming bus drivers and aides.
To learn more and to apply visit www.hfmboces.org/employment or call the Regional Transportation
Center at 518-775-5788.
