School bus safety event set for Wednesday

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A school bus safety event is being held Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.at the South Colonie Central School District Transportation Center.

The New York Association for Pupil Transportation is hosting the event alongside a coalition of industry representatives, school administrators, parent advocates, and law enforcement officials.

At the event, safety professionals will discuss driver considerations and the precautions parents should take to protect their commuting children. The event will also serve as a public reminder about obeying traffic safety laws—specifically, stop for a bus’s flashing red stop signs during student pick up and drop off—now that school buses have returned to the roadways.

The following transportation, education, and local leaders are scheduled to attend:

NYAPT President Harold Nicholson

NYAPT Executive Director David Christopher

South Colonie Schools Superintendent Dr. David Perry

South Colonie Schools Transportation Director Peter Tunny

Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple

Paul Daniels of the New York State Bus Distributors Association

Representative from the NYS School Boards Association, NYS Superintendents Association, NYS Parent Teacher Association, NY School Bus contractors Association, and AAA Hudson Valley are also scheduled to appear.

