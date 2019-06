For the first time, Troy City Schools will be represented in the ‘Odyssey of the Mind’ World Finals.

School 18 will be heading to Michigan tomorrow for the World Finals of “Odyssey of the Mind,” a competition on creative problem-solving using theatrical performance and critical thinking.

The team comprised of fourth and fifth graders, won first place in both the regional and state level in their division.

The international competition runs from May 22-25, 2019.