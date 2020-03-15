Breaking News
Scholastic releases free daily courses for kids at home for COVID-19 school closures

News

by: Andrew Willis

Clifford the big red dog

Clifford the Big Red Dog (Scholastic Entertainment via AP)

TAMPA (WFLA/WIVB) — The publisher and educational resource company Scholastic created a way to keep kids busy and learning while school closures keep them at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Scholastic set up a “Learn From Home” website with four categories: PreK and Kindergarten, Grades 1 and 2, Grades 3 to 5, and Grades 6+. Each section is already equipped with one week of content for students, with 15 additional days on the way.

Each day of content is filled with exciting articles and stories, videos, and fun learning challenges. The students can even go on virtual field trips or meet best-selling authors.

The website provides up to three hours of content each day and can be completed on any device.

