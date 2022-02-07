Scholarship for Saratoga Co. high schoolers planning health care career

by: Sarah Darmanjian

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Up to five $1,500 scholarships will be available to Saratoga County high school students pursuing higher education in the health care field. The scholarships are being offered through the Saratoga Hospital Volunteer Guild.

Students must be starting college in fall 2022 and have a minimum GPA of 3.0. Applicants must submit an essay discussing how they have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Applications are available online and through local high school guidance offices. The deadline is Mar. 31 and winners will be contacted no later than Apr. 16 by Scholarship Chairperson, Irma Somich. Additional information about the scholarship can be found on the Saratoga Hospital Volunteer Guild’s website.

