SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to court documents, several families in the fatal 2018 Schoharie limo crash trial reached settlements with Mavis Discount Tire. All settlements and amounts are confidential.

According to Tom Mortati of Harding and Mazzotti—who represents the victims’ families—these settlements are specifically with Mavis, and other defendants are not impacted by the agreements. This comes on the heels of the New York State Supreme Court Appellate Division, Third Judicial Department denying Mavis’ appeal to be dropped from civil lawsuits related to the crash in April.

The initial civil lawsuits against Mavis allege they were at fault for allowing the limousine to be out on the road. They further allege that Mavis botched the brake repairs in 2016—and again in 2018—but still gave Prestige Limousine an inspection sticker for the limo.

NEWS10 reported earlier this month that settlements in principle were reached between Mavis and some of the victims’ families. On Oct. 6, 2018, 20 people were killed when a vehicle owned by Prestige Limo crashed in Schoharie. The National Transportation Safety Board released its final highway accident report regarding the crash in 2020.

This sparked a massive investigation leading to charges against Nauman Hussain, the operator of the limo service. In May, officials convicted Hussain of 20 counts each of both manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide. His prison sentence is set to last anywhere from five to 15 years in prison.