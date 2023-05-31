SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The operator of the limousine company involved in the fatal 2018 crash in Schoharie was sentenced in Schoharie County Court Wednesday. The family members impacted by the tragic loss had a chance to address the court ahead of sentencing.

The outcome was what the families wanted, but it was still a difficult day in the courtroom. Tears were shed; there was anger directed right at the defendant; but also gratitude for the judge who made the day possible.

It’s been a long road for the families to get to sentencing day. Family members shared their grief in front of Nauman Hussain, the man who will serve time in prison for causing the crash that claimed 20 souls, loved ones the people in the courtroom will never see again.

As they each asked the judge to hand down the maximum possible sentence, they addressed the defendant directly. Wearing an orange jumpsuit, Hussain was taken away in handcuffs. The sentence was only made possible by Judge Peter Lynch, who rejected an earlier plea deal and sent the case to trial.

The families embraced the outcome and each other in their shared grief and healing.

Hussain was sentenced to five to 15 years in prison after being convicted on 20 counts each of both manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide. He was remanded to police custody, and defense attorney Lee Kindlon plans to file an appeal to maintain appellate rights.