Schoharie crash involving DOT vehicle leaves two dead

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (WTEN) – State Police are investigating after a crash involving a Department of Transport vehicle and a passenger car has left two people dead.

Officers say the accident happened at approximately 1:44 p.m. Thursday, on State Route 145 near the intersection of Keyser Road.

Both occupants of the passenger vehicle have been declared deceased at the scene. State Route 145 is currently closed between Ecker Hollow Road and Schoharie Hill Road.

The investigation is still ongoing and News10 will provide updates as they become available.

LATEST STORIES