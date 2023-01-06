WRIGHT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday, New York State Police investigated a domestic dispute where a firearm was displayed in a threatening manner. Police determined that there had been a verbal disagreement, during which Jessica M. Valetutto, 40, of Sharon, displayed a shotgun to the other party and threatened to use it.

The shotgun was not fired and no one was injured during the incident. Valetutto was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Weapon and Menacing. She was arraigned at the Wright Town Court and released on her own recognizance.