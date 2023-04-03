The farm brewery took home two gold and two silver medals on top of the 2023 Brewery of the Year award.

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A farm brewery from Schoharie that opened in 2021 was awarded the 2023 Brewery of the Year award. The award is given to the brewery with the highest number of points in the competition.

Wayward Lane Brewing won gold medals for their Hazy Pale Ale named Culitvar, and their English Style Wheatwine, Xylem. The brewery also took home silver medals for Cloud Generator, a Hazy Double IPA, and Prizm, a Cold IPA.

“We are proud to represent Schoharie, and it has always been our ambition to share the beauty of this area with people from all over,” said Co-Owner Andrew Rowles. “This win is a chance to shine a spotlight on our community that prides itself in its rich history and agricultural heritage. People here think creatively and support each other to make those agricultural roots work in the modern world.”