SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Wayward Lane Brewing in Schoharie will be commemorating Halloween weekend by hosting its inaugural “pumpkin chucking” party. The event is scheduled for October 29 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The celebration will feature a Medieval-style trebuchet to be used for several pumpkin launching competitions. There will also be a costume contest and food offered by The Dumpling Wagon food truck.

Wayward Lane Brewing is located at 255 Ward Lane. Proceeds from the event will benefit the local Boy Scouts Troop 4.