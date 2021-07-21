Virtual meeting held in Schoharie Limo Crash Case

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s been almost three years since the tragic limousine crash that killed 20 people in Schoharie County. The case, however, is continuing to move forward with another virtual meeting taking place Wednesday.

Members of the court, prosecution, and the defense teams met virtually Wednesday afternoon to discuss the Schoharie limo case. The case has been, in-part, delayed by the pandemic.

“During the conference today, and the last time we had a conference, and the time before that, and the time before that. there is a very open and frank discussion between the defense team, the prosecution, and the court about the strengths of the people’s case and the strengths to the defense and whether or not which side would be successful in a trial,” said Lee Kindlon, Defense Attorney.

The big question still remains — will the case go to trial or will a plea deal be taken? Kindlon weighed in on his client, limo company operator Nauman Hussain.

“I think my client has a lot of big decisions over the next couple of weeks, and I know the public is very interested in this, but they are going to have a lot of answers pretty soon as well,” explained Kindlon.

Hussein has been charged with 20 counts of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide.

NEWS10 ABC have reached out to the Schoharie County District attorney but has not heard back.

Another virtual meeting will be taking place next week, and an in-person court appearance is expected to take place in early September.