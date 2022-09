SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The court appearance for the operator of the limousine company involved in the 2018 Schoharie limousine crash will be held virtually on Wednesday.

Nauman Hussain’s trial was tentatively scheduled to begin on October 31, but now Hussain’s lawyer says that will not happen. The defense chose to go to trial after Judge Peter Lynch rejected a plea deal made by a previous judge last year.

Wednesday’s court appearance includes finding out the new date for the upcoming trial.