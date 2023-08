COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Village of Cobleskill has hired a new police chief. The mayor confirmed to NEWS10 that former New York State Investigator James McGrum was hired by the village board on Wednesday night.

McGrum will lead the department along with the new lieutenant supervisor George Bird, who was hired after eight officers resigned in July over a dispute about overtime pay. Village leaders said the amount of money going towards overtime pay for police was unsustainable.