CARLISLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – US 20 westbound in Carlisle was completely closed for over an hour after a car crash. The accident was first reported around 5:30 a.m.

There was no alternate route of travel while the crash was cleared up. Traffic was being turned around at the scene.

As of 6:45 a.m., the road appears to have reopened. For the latest traffic trends across the Capital Region, check out our traffic page online.