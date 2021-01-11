Troy man charged with rape in Broome

COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State troopers in Cobleskill reportedly arrested Kieondre Dickson, 28, of Troy for an alleged rape on Friday.
State police say they received a report that a man, later identified as Dickson, had engaged in sexual contact with a victim under 17-years-old in the town of Broome. They report that Dickson fled the scene on foot before patrols arrived, but that they soon found him in the area.
Dickson was arrested, interviewed, and charged with:
- Third-degree rape
- Third-degree criminal sex act
- Endangering the welfare of a child
All told, these charges carry up to nine years with a conviction, according to maximum state sentencing guidelines. Dickson was processed, arraigned, and jailed, and an order of protection was issued against him at arraignment. He is due back at court on Wednesday.
State police were aided by Schoharie County Child Protective Services.
