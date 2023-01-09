Country music superstar Tracy Byrd will be performing at the Schoharie County Sunshine Fair this summer. (Photo: Schoharie County Sunshine Fair)

COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Country music superstar Tracy Byrd will be performing at the Schoharie County Sunshine Fair this summer. A spokesperson for the fair announced the concert on Facebook Monday morning, saying, “Now there is a fair in the air!”

Byrd is set to perform on Wednesday, August 9. Reserved track seating will go on sale Friday, January 20, at 10 a.m. through ETIX.

Signed to MCA Nashville Records in 1992, Byrd wasted no time breaking through on the country music scene. His 1993 single “Holdin’ Heaven” reached number one on Billboard’s Hot Country Singles & Tracks.

Although he did not land a second number one until 2002’s “Ten Rounds with Jose Cuervo,” Byrd has charted more than 30 hit singles in his career. He has also released 10 studio albums and two greatest-hits albums, with four gold certifications and one double-platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America.

The Schoharie County Sunshine Fair is slated for August 8-13. The event will be held at the Cobleskill fairgrounds, located at 113 Sunshine Drive.