Editor’s Note: The Middleburgh Central School District initially thought there was a threat to the building. The Schoharie County Sheriff’s Department investigated and determined there was no threat. The story has been updated to reflect that.

MIDDLEBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schoharie County Sheriff’s Department investigated a potential threat at the elementary school. Deputies say it was in fact a concerned parent doing an impromptu security check of the school. There was never a threat to students, according to deputies. The school shut down on Friday for the day.

Deputies said when the parent was approached, they were polite, respectful, and when asked to leave did so without incident. Deputies said the same concerned parent made a social media post toward the district that some perceived as a threat. Police spoke to the parent and determined that no threat was made and no criminal charges will be filed.

They encourage parents to speak with their school district or law enforcement about security concerns. They are discouraging parents to conduct impromptu security checks at students’ schools. They suggest making an appointment or calling the school or police. This is to help stop the school from going into security protocols that can disrupt a student’s day or cause undue stress.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office will have an increased presence at schools in Schoharie County in wake of recent events. They will also continue doing school walk-throughs to ensure students’ safety.

The closure stemmed from a post on the Middleburgh Central School District’s website. They closed the school out of an abundance of caution.

Superintendent of Schools Brian Dunn says, “We understand that the closure of the district on such short notice may be a hardship for families but we believe that it is the best course of action to ensure the safety of our school community.” Dunn stressed that, as always, the safety and security of the district’s students, staff, and families are first priority.