Texas man arrested with stolen truck after alleged stabbing

RENSSELAERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are reporting the arrest of Zolan R. Wetzel, 19, of Texas on violent charges after he was pulled over in an allegedly stolen car.

At about 1:30 p.m. on December 1, the Schoharie County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a stabbing at a Potter Hollow Road residence in Conesville. Deputies said the homeowner had been stabbed in the hand and shoulder and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim reported that the suspects—Wetzel and a juvenile—fled east in a silver pick up truck. Police pulled Wetzel over on State Highway 145 in Rensselaerville. State police said that the truck had been stolen from New Scotland in Albany County.

The juvenile who fled with Wetzel was referred to Family Court. Wetzel is facing separate charges from both state police and law enforcement agencies: