COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gabriella Pizzolo, best known for playing Suzie Bingham on the Netflix show “Stranger Things,” is making an appearance at the Immortal Championship Wrestling event in Cobleskill. The event is set for July 8 at 6:45 p.m. at the Cobleskill Fairgrounds.

Pizzolo, a Schenectady County native, will be signing autographs and taking photos with people. Autographs and photos will each be $30. If you get both, it’ll be $50.

On “Stranger Things,” Suzie is Dustin’s girlfriend and appears in seasons 3 and 4. The two of them sing the theme of “The Neverending Story” in season 3. Pizzolo is also known for their work in “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin,” “Butterbean’s Café,” “Beaches,” and “Brain Dead.”

The Immortal Championship Wrestling event, titled “Immortal Things 4,” will also feature former WWE superstar Lince Dorado. Those wrestling include local favorites Kayla Sparks, Shayne Stetson, and Garrett Holiday. You can buy tickets on the PurplePass website.

“I am obsessed with Stranger Things,” said Sparks. “I am so excited to meet Gabriella Pizzolo! We are both hometown girls of Schenectady, New York. And we are both in the LGBTQ+ community and huge advocates. Can’t wait to kick butt on July 8th! This is going to be a huge event!”