COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – SUNY Cobleskill is partnering with the Schoharie County Department of Health to offer a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination clinic on campus April 28. Faculty and students in the College’s Paramedic program will administer the single-dose vaccine at no cost to participants.

The clinic is open to members of the SUNY Cobleskill community ages 18 years and older. The clinic will be in Bouck Hall Theater from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Appointments can be made online.