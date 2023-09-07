COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — SUNY Cobleskill has been awarded a $50,000 grant from the Department of Environmental Conservation toward flooding prevention along the banks of the Cobleskill Creek on the school’s campus. The grant is part of the $600,000 in awards from the 2021-2026 Mohawk River Basin Action Agenda.

SUNY Cobleskill will utilize the funding to implement mitigation plans for two areas of campus where the creek is eroding its banks. The college’s goal is to stabilize the streambank to prevent flooding, minimize further erosion, and protect campus resources.

“In practicing stewardship of our campus resources and of our local ecosystem, the long-term health of the Cobleskill Creek within and nearby the College falls within our responsibility to protect,” said Dr. Marion Terenzio, President of SUNY Cobleskill. “The continued erosion and more frequent flooding of the creek as the climate changes signify the urgent need for action. In fostering collaboration with environmental-focused organizations and engaging our academic community to preserve nature’s delicate balance, we can ensure that Cobleskill Creek, and the entire Mohawk River watershed, remain a thriving and resilient part of New York’s ecosystem.”