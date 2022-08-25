COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — SUNY Cobleskill has announced that it will be launching a new Cannabis Science program in the Fall 2022 semester. The program is open to current students as a seven-credit specialization minor.

College officials said the program will explore the cannabis industry from seed to final product. The curriculum covers the process of cannabis production, management and cultivation, breeding, laws and regulations, harvesting, extraction, and more.

Requirements

Cannabis Management (online class, two credits)

Cannabis Harvest & Analysis (hands-on, two credits)

Cannabis Cultivation (hands-on, three credits)

After completing the minor, students should be able to demonstrate a broad understanding of the cannabis industry, explain a variety of production and processing techniques, and evaluate market trends.

College officials said cultivation and research have been incorporated into hands-on field studies in the Plant Science program. That program introduces hemp production techniques, varietal trials in the field and greenhouse, and the agronomics of production. Extraction, plant and extract analysis, and field/greenhouse work are also being added to the curriculum. The program partners with businesses that use cannabis for food, fiber, and fuel.

SUNY Cobleskill began conducting industrial hemp research during the 2018 growing season. In 2021, the college was awarded $50,000 for program innovations to develop two acres of industrial hemp for cannabidiol and cannabinoids.