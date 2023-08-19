COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — SUNY Cobleskill announced they will be hosting a job fair. The event is scheduled for August 21 and August 22.

With the fall semester just around the corner, the school is looking to add to their team, offering on-the-spot interviews for cook, food handler, and utility worker positions. Full and part time schedules are available, with some jobs having three and four day work week availability as well.

The fair will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday. The event will be held in Champlin Hall.

SUNY Cobleskill is located at 106 Suffolk Circle. Anyone with questions can send an email to whitmotj@cobleskill.edu.