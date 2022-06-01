COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — SUNY Cobleskill is celebrating a new dairy processing center on its campus. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Wednesday after being delayed due to the pandemic.

Stewart’s provided the seed money to get the $1.4 million processing center started. It gives students the opportunity to work alongside industry experts in manufacturing milk, cheese, ice cream and yogurt.

Local farmers and entrepreneurs are invited to apply for product development services at the center on the SUNY Cobleskill website.