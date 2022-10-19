COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — SUNY Cobleskill and SUNY Empire State have a new agreement to create a pathway for military personnel from SUNY Empire State’s general studies program to SUNY Cobleskill’s Canine Training and Management program. Under the agreement, students with a military background, graduating with an associate’s degree from SUNY Empire State can progress to a junior-year status in the Canine Training and Management program at SUNY Cobleskill.

“Our two institutions share a commitment to creating accessible pathways focused on a learner’s progression from college to advanced studies or their career field of choice,” SUNY Cobleskill President Marion Terenzio said. “Together, in partnership with SUNY Empire State, we are amplifying our complementary institutional strengths to provide the best student service to our military members seeking to enter canine-related fields.”

“This collaboration between SUNY Cobleskill and SUNY Empire State will expand access to high-quality education for military students in New York,” SUNY Empire State President Lisa Vollendorf said. “I am proud to have the opportunity to leverage the power of SUNY to help students, their families, and their communities through this program.”