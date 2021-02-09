Summer camp sues Schoharie County over COVID fines

SCHOHARIE COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A summer camp that faced a large fine over the summer for violating coronavirus protocol is now suing Schoharie County by claiming religious discrimination.

The Zone Boys Camp and The Zone Girls Camp are located in Jefferson and Gilboa and are centered around Orthodox Jewish heritage. They are operated by the New Jersey company Oorah.

The lawsuit names Schoharie County and Director of Public Health Amy Gildemeister.

The lawsuit accuses them of exploiting the pandemic to shut down the camp’s operations. It also claims the organization was illegally given a $65,000 fine while the county worked with other organizations such as SUNY Cobleskill to correct violations rather than shut the doors.