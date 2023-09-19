SUMMIT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Monday, Andrew M. Craig, 25, was arrested for assault in the third degree, menacing in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, and harassment in the second degree. State Police say Craig was involved in a physical dispute at a home on Rossman Fly Road.

During the altercation, Summit reportedly displayed a knife and threatened the victim. The victim sustained injuries but police say the knife was not used. Craig was processed at SP Cobleskill and issued tickets returnable to the Summit Town Court on October 5.