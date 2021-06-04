State police arrest Schoharie man, alleged Virginia fugitive

Schoharie County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police out of Cobleskill reports the arrest of Robert H. Hicks, Jr., 31, of Schoharie, who is wanted on charges out of Virginia.

Police say Hicks was driving an unregistered vehicle on State Route 7 near Central Bridge on Thursday night. When they pulled him over, police say they found out that he was wanted in Virginia for the following felony offenses:

  • Obtaining over $500 by false pretense
  • Contractor operating without a license
  • Destruction of over $1000 in property

New York State Police charged him with second-degree bail jumping and being an out-of-state fugitive from justice. He was remanded to Schoharie County Jail with no bail.

