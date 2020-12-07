SLIDESHOW: Middleburgh Snowmen tradition melts hearts for 3rd year

MIDDLEBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For the third year, the ‘Sidewalk Snowmen‘ return to Main Street for the holiday season. The annual event drives visitors from all over the Capital Region to the area to check out the creative creations.
Sponsored by the Middleburgh Rotary Club, the community event invites local businesses, clubs, schools, individuals and families to personalize their own unique snowman that will help decorate downtown during the winter season.
Applicants must follow guidelines when participating in the annual tradition, including uses materials that are durable and with survive the elements.
While they must be family-friendly, the theme is open. That means snowmen, snowladies and snowkids are all allowed and encouraged.
Joan Wissert from the Middleburgh Rotary Club started the tradition in 2018.
