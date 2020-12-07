SLIDESHOW: Middleburgh Snowmen tradition melts hearts for 3rd year

For the third year, the ‘Sidewalk Snowmen‘ return to Main Street for the holiday season.

English Family Farm would like to introduce you to their wonderful snowdeer!

Middleburgh Diner is getting in the holiday spirit! Say hello to their snowman and his dear deer friends!

Schoharie Valley Quilt Guild stitched together a love story that’s snow cute.

Anyone else ready for ski season? American Heritage Restoration’s snowman is looking for a snow bunny to ski with this winter.

Four Star Realty Group has a new agent who’s already marking properties “SOLD”!

When you’re having telecommunications issues, who do you call? MIDTEL’S snowman, that’s who!

He’s probably the only crew member who’s happy to climb poles in the winter!😂

Windhorse Thoroughbreds and Michele Crabill bringing out the holiday spirit with their creations this year.

Greetings from Brownie Troop 2811! Each of the girls created their own showgirl, and together, they created a picket fence troop!

Girl Scout Troop 2250’s snow scout has been busy! Look at all those patches she’s earned!

MIDDLEBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For the third year, the ‘Sidewalk Snowmen‘ return to Main Street for the holiday season. The annual event drives visitors from all over the Capital Region to the area to check out the creative creations.

Sponsored by the Middleburgh Rotary Club, the community event invites local businesses, clubs, schools, individuals and families to personalize their own unique snowman that will help decorate downtown during the winter season.

Applicants must follow guidelines when participating in the annual tradition, including uses materials that are durable and with survive the elements.

While they must be family-friendly, the theme is open. That means snowmen, snowladies and snowkids are all allowed and encouraged.

Joan Wissert from the Middleburgh Rotary Club started the tradition in 2018.