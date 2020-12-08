SLIDESHOW: 2nd Annual ‘Lights in the Park’ in Middleburgh

A special addition this year are angel figurines to honor the memory of community members that have passed away.

MIDDLEBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hosted by the Middleburgh Rotary elves, the 2nd Annual “Light in the Park” is currently taking place this month. Featured in Off the Beaten Path, the family friendly holiday light show is free for the public.

In the slideshow below, check out photos taken at the event by Lisa Tenneson:

For the second year, Timothy Murphy Park is transforming into a Winter Wonderland for its annual “Lights in the Park” event.

Along the way, you might be greeted by the one and only Santa Claus.

Hosted by the Middleburgh Rotary elves, the family friendly holiday light show is free for the public.

This year the festive event is completely drive-through so families and individuals can enjoy a little holiday cheer from the safety of their own cars.

Upon arrival, you’ll be greeted by characters like the Grinch and Frosty the Snowman.

The event runs on Fridays and Saturdays during December.

More than 100 cars showed up for their first Saturday event.

A special addition this year are angel figurines to honor the memory of community members that have passed away.

Although the event is free, donations are welcome.

This year’s event included new characters. Did you notice the additions?

The event runs Fridays and Saturdays during the month of December. Although the event is free, donations are welcome.