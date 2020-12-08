SLIDESHOW: 2nd Annual ‘Lights in the Park’ in Middleburgh

MIDDLEBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hosted by the Middleburgh Rotary elves, the 2nd Annual “Light in the Park” is currently taking place this month. Featured in Off the Beaten Path, the family friendly holiday light show is free for the public.
In the slideshow below, check out photos taken at the event by Lisa Tenneson:
The event runs Fridays and Saturdays during the month of December. Although the event is free, donations are welcome.
