SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Village of Sharon Springs was awarded $2.25M to further public investments, including infrastructure and the resurgence in private investment to enhance the cultural and historic village landmarks. The money comes from New York (N.Y.) Forward Program, created in 2022 to give smaller communities revitalization grant opportunities.

The projects proposed in this grant include:

ADA access to the second floor of Kiinkhart Hall, a historical arts center that will serve

local and regional communities

Addressing Chalybeate Springs Park infrastructure to improve accessibility and the

development of a new community space

Relocation of the Village Department of Public Works building with improved

climate-smart utilities

Expanding the Sharon Historical Society Museum to enable year-round usage

Launching a free public WiFi network

Establishing a revolving loan fund to support new business development

Investments in hotels, restaurants and specialty shops have been made steady in Sharon Springs, which has a population of 500. The potential residential redevelopment of the Adler Hotel is another project impacting this Main Street focussed investment. The village of Sharon Springs is one of three N.Y. Forward program recipients from the Mohawk Valley Regional Economic Development Region.

“The Village has achieved the critical mass necessary to be a model downtown because, while shortcomings in infrastructure and development can be addressed with money, shortcomings in passion, creativity, and vision cannot,” said Doug Plummer, Mayor of the Village of Sharon Springs. These already exist in abundance in the Village of Sharon Springs, ready to be ignited by NY Forward. Thank you to Governor Hochul for enabling the NY Forward program to help communities like ours.”