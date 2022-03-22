SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Senator Jim Tedisco has submitted a Freedom of Information Law (FOIL) request to the New York State Inspector General on the Schoharie limo crash investigation. Tedisco sent the request on March 10.

Tedisco is looking for all materials regarding the IG’s investigative reports on the 2018 crash which took the lives of 20 people. The senator believes the documents will show state wrongdoing and a potential cover-up of the lack of oversight of the limo company, Prestige Limousine.

On March 16, the IG’s Office said that Tedisco should “expect an answer to your request within approximately 20 business days.” The response would then be available on April 12.

Tedisco previously wrote to Inspector General Lucy Lang on March 7 for an update on the crash investigation. Tedisco said the National Transportation Safety Board’s report on the accident said the Department of Transportation and Department of Motor Vehicles had opportunities to remove the limo from operation but did not.

“I wrote to the Inspector General twice in the past year and heard nothing back. That’s why I’ve now filed a formal Freedom of Information request to get some answers about the IG’s investigation and report on the limo crash and to what extent the state was negligent and the potential of a high-level cover-up to bury the truth. We need to give the families of the 20 wonderful people who lost their lives some answers and we need to know what can be done to help prevent something like this from ever happening again,” said Tedisco.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik also recently pressured the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) for answers on the crash. She requested that the FBI release all documents related to the owner of the limo company, Shahed Hussein, his companies, and any documents related to the investigation and trial of the fatal crash.