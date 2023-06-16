SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In April, the Schoharie Central School District adopted “Storm” as its new mascot. Now, the new logo has been unveiled.

The school community voted on what should be the new mascot, and Storm was the top pick. Other options included Hawks, Coyotes, Titans, and Vale.

On April 19, the Board of Education voted to stop using the previous Indigenous mascot and to adopt Schoharie Storm as the new mascot. This came after an order from the New York State Department of Education came down, which required school districts with Native American logos or mascots to change them or face the loss of state aid.

On June 15, the Board of Education approved the Storm concept logo design by McNeil Creative. The company provided the district with different logo variations that will be used for different reasons. The district will soon begin using the logo on the school’s digital, print, and social media sites, as well as on athletic uniforms.

“We are excited to roll out our new Schoharie Storm logo,” said Dave Blanchard, Schoharie Superintendent of Schools. “I know our school community shares in our excitement and is looking forward to the opportunities created by this change.”