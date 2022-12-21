SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A court appearance took place on December 21 for the defendant in the Schoharie limo crash, Nauman Hussain. The crash took place four years ago in October 2018 killing 20 people on Route 30 in Schoharie.

In a court appearance for Hussain on December 21, District Attorney Susan Mallery explained she is about a third of the way done going through thousands of documents, but is making good progress. Judge Peter Lynch said the trial won’t be adjourned if the parties aren’t ready by the time it starts.

Judge Lynch also revisited whether or not to extend GPS monitoring for another 60 days for Hussain. Hussain’s attorney, Lee Kindlon argued that GPS monitoring shouldn’t be extended due to Hussain’s compliance and that he will be in court without it. Judge decided Hussain could go to probation that same day and have his GPS monitor removed.

A control hearing has been set for March 1, two months before the trial is set to begin. In the court appearance, Hussain’s team signed a Parker admonishment, meaning if Hussain does not appear in court when he is supposed to, everything will proceed without him present.