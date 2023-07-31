SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This is an “Urgent Situation.” The Schoharie High School Choir will be opening for Foreigner at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) on Tuesday, and to celebrate, there will be a big bus send-off to take the “Juke Box Heroes” of the choir off before the show at the school from noon to 1:30 p.m.

There will be free food, games, face painting, and more. On top of Urgent Situation and Juke Box Hero, Foreigner is known for other hits such as “I Want to Know What Love Is,” “Cold as Ice,” and “Waiting for a Girl Like You.”