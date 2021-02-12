Schoharie Economic Enterprise Corp. needs help naming Bald Eagle ‘couple’

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schoharie Economic Enterprise Corp. (SEEC) and nationally

acclaimed wildlife Photographer, Bill Combs, Jr., have recently partnered to launch the Schoharie County Eagle Trail. Combs has been photographing bald eagles, specifically those in Schoharie County for the last 15 years. He has come to recognize a specific pair who are preparing to build their family for the season.

As part of the launch of the Eagle Trail, the SEEC is launching a naming contest for the winged couple. Those interested are urged to visit the Schoharie County Eagle Trail website to enter their submissions, along with why their naming choice is the best. The winner will receive a private guided tour along the new trail with Bill Combs. The winner will be chosen at the end of February.

Formalized in Fall 2020, the Schoharie County Eagle Trail is an accessible bird watching route designed to entertain and educate visitors on the growing eagle population in Schoharie County.